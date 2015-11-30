Lyondell Advances On Propylene Oxide

LyondellBasell Industries is moving forward with plans to build what it calls the world’s largest propylene oxide/tert-butyl alcohol (TBA) plant. The plant, in Channelview, Texas, will have 450,000 metric tons per year of propylene oxide and 900,000 metric tons of TBA capacity. A Lyondell plant in Pasadena, Texas, will convert the TBA into ethers used as fuel additives. Propylene oxide is a polyurethane precursor. Another major route to propylene oxide produces styrene as a coproduct instead of TBA. Lyondell says the project could be the largest capital investment in its history.
