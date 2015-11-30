Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Patent Picks: New Propellant Technologies

A look at recent patenting activity in environmentally friendly propellants, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

by Mitch André Garcia
November 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Aerosol spray cans use propellants to expel their payloads.
An image of a person using an aerosol spray can.
Credit: Shutterstock
Aerosol spray cans use propellants to expel their payloads.

Chemists and chemistry students: Follow key developments connected to the Paris climate change meeting here.

Credit:Ian Langsdon/EPA/Newscom

Aerosol spray cans expel their contents with the help of volatile small molecules called propellants. Today’s cans no longer contain ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons and instead rely on ozone-friendly hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). However, scientists now worry about the global warming potential of current-generation HFC propellants. Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency banned three HFCs that have long atmospheric lifetimes and high global warming potentials. Additionally, the European Union has begun mandating that companies phase out environmentally harmful HFCs in their products. To help propellants firms meet these new requirements, several chemical manufacturers are developing HFC formulations that have less negative effects on the environment. Here, we highlight three advances in technologies using environmentally friendly propellants, from the databases of Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS).

 

Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) boast three environmentally friendly features: They readily degrade in the troposphere, exhibit a low global warming potential, and have near-zero impact on the ozone layer. Although HFOs are already used as propellants in aerosol cans and as heat-transfer fluids in refrigerators, they are chemically unstable relative to hydrofluorocarbons because of the presence of a C=C double bond. A recent patent from Sri R. Seshadri, Laurent Abbas, Brent L. Van Horn, and coworkers from Arkema describes using stabilizers to inhibit degradation of HFOs, such as HFO-1225ye, during storage and handling (WO 2015126662). They selected stabilizing agents, including combinations of hydroquinone, limonene, and nitromethane, that could scavenge radicals and oxygen species, as well as inhibit polymerization. Although the stabilizers protect the HFOs when in use, they don’t slow degradation of HFOs once released into the atmosphere, Arkema reports in the filing. The company states that the stabilizers were most effective at concentrations between 100 and 1,000 ppm. In a statement on their website, Arkema says it is dedicating significant resources to develop HFOs as their fourth-generation refrigerant cooling liquid because of the compounds’ overall energy efficiency and low global warming potential.

Top

Environmentally Friendly Inhaler For COPD

[+]Enlarge
Chemical structure of HFC-227.

About 300 million people around the world suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a condition that causes poor airflow in the lungs. COPD patients often rely on inhalers that deliver long-acting bronchodilators, such as tiotropium, to improve their breathing. Inhalers use hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) propellants to expel their drugs because older propellants based on chlorofluorocarbons harm the environment. Tiotropium is notoriously moisture-sensitive, but it’s usually formulated in water or alcohol solvents, so manufacturers add small amounts of mineral acid to slow the degradation process. But these mineral acids can increase the toxicity of the formulation. Researchers at Cipla found that using HFC-227 as the propellant and as the solvent for tiotropium improved the drug’s stability compared with other aqueous formulations and avoided the need for a mineral acid (US 20150250713). In India, Cipla is currently selling a metered-dose inhaler, trade name Triohale, that uses HFC-227 as a propellant to deliver a trio of COPD drugs, including tiotropium.

Top

A Totally Nonflammable Aerosol Duster

[+]Enlarge
Chemical structures of HFO-1336mzz and HFO-1234ze.

Aerosol dusters, also called canned air, have been around since the 1960s. These cans don’t actually contain any air. Instead, they currently use nonflammable hydrofluorocarbon propellants, such as HFC-134a. But HFC-134a has a problem: It has a high global warming potential. And other HFCs with lower global warming potentials tend to be flammable and toxic. Montfort A. Johnsen, a 90-year-old veteran of the aerosol industry, may have invented a solution by combining two nonflammable hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). The Illinois-based entrepreneur uses a tetrafluoropropene, known as HFO-1234ze, as the propellant and a hexafluorobutene, known as HFO-1336mzz, as the solvent for his air duster (US 20140284516). In the filing, Johnsen argues that his aerosol duster formulation should provide ultimate safety when used around ignition sources, while also not harming the environment.

Top

Jump to Topics:
- Stabilizing Hydrofluoroolefins
- Environmentally Friendly Inhaler For COPD
- A Totally Nonflammable Aerosol Duster

Mitch Garcia wrote this month’s PatentPicks in collaboration with CAS. This feature reports on trends CAS scientists observe from patents in CAS databases. Please send comments and suggestions to patentpicks@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemours and Honeywell to expand HFO capacity
Groups Target CFC Substitutes For EPA Action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3M Car Gets New Fire Suppressant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE