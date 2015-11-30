Sekisui Gets Rival Diagnostics Firm

Sekisui Chemical will pay $183 million to the Japanese drug firm Eisai to buy its Eidia unit, a provider of clinical diagnostic reagents, clinical analyzers, and laboratory reagents used in the treatment of cancer and rheumatism. Sekisui already has a diagnostic business concentrated on diabetes, blood disorders, hyperlipidemia, and infectious diseases. After the acquisition, Sekisui intends to promote Eidia’s products internationally. Traditionally a producer of plastics and residential homes, Sekisui is seeking to boost its life sciences business.
