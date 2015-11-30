Servier And Pfizer Score Cellectis Cellular Therapy

Servier has paid $39.2 million to exercise its option for rights to Cellectis’s UCART19, a cellular therapy on the cusp of Phase I studies in two forms of leukemia. UCART19 uses chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) technology, in which T cells are re-engineered to seek and kill cancer cells. But while other CARTs in development use a cancer patient’s own T cells, UCART19 uses donor cells that enable its use in multiple patients. Servier also has teamed with Pfizer to develop UCART19. Pfizer gets U.S. commercialization rights for the treatment.
