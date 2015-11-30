Tax Rule Won’t Stop Fertilizer Merger

CF Industries and OCI say they will proceed with their $8 billion fertilizer merger despite new U.S. Treasury Department rules making it harder for U.S. firms to move their headquarters overseas to avoid paying U.S. taxes. The Obama Administration has been trying to counter the growing trend of so-called tax inversions. The new rules make it harder for companies to relocate to a “third country” where their foreign operations didn’t previously have headquarters. CF and OCI, which have headquarters in the U.S. and the Netherlands, respectively, had intended to domicile in the U.K. after their merger. Now, they are considering settling in the Netherlands.
