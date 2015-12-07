Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Benefits Lag For NIH Postdocs

by Andrea Widener
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The vast majority of NIH-funded postdocs get health care and dental insurance, but far fewer receive retirement or leave benefits, according to a survey conducted by NIH. The status of postdoctoral students, as well as the frequency and length of their positions, has become of increasing concern in recent years. This survey, conducted in collaboration with the National Council of University Research Administrators, examined benefits provided by 167 universities and research centers that had at least one NIH-funded postdoc in 2013; the findings were reported on NIH Deputy Director Michael Lauer’s blog. Of postdocs at those institutions, 91% received health insurance and 88% received dental insurance, which was similar to the proportion provided to staff scientists. However, only 55% of postdocs had retirement plans similar to other employees and only 70% had similar leave benefits. The benefits also varied by how many postdocs were at an institution. Research centers with fewer postdocs were more likely to provide equal benefits than institutions with more postdocs.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE