2015 Pharma Year In Review

December 7, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 48
Drug pricing, appetite for acquisitions, and new technology make headlines in 2015
Green chemist looks to a day when many products we use are made from natural materials without synthetic modifications
Scientists debate whether a zircon specimen from the Australian Outback contains evidence for life on Earth as early as 4.1 billion years ago
Textile technology combines with flexible electronic sensors at IDTechEx conference
Chemistry professor Christopher Cahill is taking a year off to focus on weapons of mass destruction at the State Department
A rosy outlook for the carboxylic acid makes it an attractive business
Catalysis: Study reveals a mechanism for the direct reaction between hydrogen and oxygen on palladium nanoclusters