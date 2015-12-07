Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 7, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 48

Drug pricing, appetite for acquisitions, and new technology make headlines in 2015

Volume 93 | Issue 48
Business

2015 Pharma Year In Review

Drug pricing, appetite for acquisitions, and new technology make headlines in 2015

Eliminating The Need For Chemistry

Green chemist looks to a day when many products we use are made from natural materials without synthetic modifications

If These Researchers Are Right, Life On Earth Started Earlier Than Once Thought

Scientists debate whether a zircon specimen from the Australian Outback contains evidence for life on Earth as early as 4.1 billion years ago

  • Business

    With The Help Of Electronics, Fitness Clothing Is Getting Smarter

    Textile technology combines with flexible electronic sensors at IDTechEx conference

  • Careers

    How A Stint In Nuclear Policy Is Making This Chemist A Better Mentor

    Chemistry professor Christopher Cahill is taking a year off to focus on weapons of mass destruction at the State Department

  • Business

    Why Chemical Makers Have Their Eyes On Formic Acid

    A rosy outlook for the carboxylic acid makes it an attractive business

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Dialing Direct For Hydrogen Peroxide

Catalysis: Study reveals a mechanism for the direct reaction between hydrogen and oxygen on palladium nanoclusters

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Element Collecting, Magnetic Modeling

 

