Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow AgroSciences has sold its global dinitroaniline herbicide business to Arizona-based Gowan for an undisclosed amount. The herbicides are used to control grasses and small-seeded broadleaf weeds on crops including cotton, beans, canola, cereals, and vegetables.

LyondellBasell Industries has agreed to acquire Zylog Plastalloys, an Indian polypropylene compounder. The deal follows Lyondell’s purchase of SJS Plastiblends, another Indian polypropylene compounder, earlier this year.

Clariant will spend $10 million to build a pharmaceutical-grade desiccant plant in Tamil Nadu, India. The materials are used for moisture control in packaging and to ensure the stability of medications. India is a major producer of generic drugs.

DSM is expanding capacity for Akulon XS, a nylon resin for packaging film, at its plant in Emmen, the Netherlands. The company says Akulon XS crystallizes more slowly than conventional nylons do, eliminating the need for blending with other polymers.

AAIPharma Services plans to add 12,000 m2 of research and office space to its headquarters in Wilmington, N.C. The $15.8 million investment is expected to support an additional 50 jobs over the next five years. The first 1,500 m2 of lab space should be added by April 2016.

Ascletis, a Chinese biotech firm, has won a $20 million investment from Goldman Sachs. The funding adds to $35 million raised in September from venture capital and other investors. Founded in 2011 by former GlaxoSmithKline HIV researcher Jinzi Wu, Ascletis seeks to launch novel drugs in China.

Roche and Proximagen, a subsidiary of Upsher-Smith Laboratories, will pursue development of a small-molecule inhibitor of vascular adhesion protein-1 for inflammatory disease. Roche will develop and commercialize the compound, and Proximagen will perform Phase II clinical trials.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has sold manufacturing facilities in Bedford, Ohio, to Xellia Pharmaceuticals. In 2014, Hikma acquired the site at which Ben Venue Laboratories ceased production in 2013. Xellia will restart four sterile injectable drug plants. Hikma retains a quality and development center.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

SK Pharmteco to set up a new peptide plant
Sandoz boosts antibiotic expansion in Austria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Piramal invests in drug actives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE