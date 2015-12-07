CSB To Offer Safety Material In Spanish

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board will present future safety news releases and lessons-learned documents in Spanish as well as English, as part of an overall attempt to expand exposure to CSB safety information. The first Spanish-language material was released in late November, CSB says, and describes the final investigation report into the massive explosion and fire near San Juan, P.R., at the Caribbean Petroleum terminal facility. Also in Spanish will be future material describing the ongoing investigation into the fatal methyl mercaptan release that took place last year at DuPont’s pesticide manufacturing plant in La Porte, Texas. These two accidents particularly pointed to the need to increase CSB outreach to important stakeholders who may not speak English as their first language, notes a CSB staff member. CSB also adds that in the future its popular safety videos will include versions with Spanish subtitles.
