California Gets Tiny Plastic House

An exhibit titled “A Tiny House That’s Big on Energy Efficiency” has opened at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. The centerpiece is a 16-m2 (170 sq ft) house that incorporates polyurethane insulation, vinyl siding, and Dow Chemical’s Powerhouse solar shingles, among other plastic products. The house is sponsored by Plastics Make It Possible, an initiative of the American Chemistry Council.
