Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis

Organic Synthesis: Organic acid-catalyzed reaction yields compounds that are promising as ligands and catalysts

by Bethany Halford
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Biaryl compounds with a 1,1´ linkage are popular as ligands and catalysts for preparing chiral drug molecules. The 1,1´-biaryl structure also shows up in numerous natural products. But making this chemical motif isn’t trivial, particularly when the biaryls aren’t symmetrical. Syntheses usually require prefunctionalizaton or transition-metal catalysts. Chemists led by Rice University’s László Kürti have now developed an organocatalytic approach to making nonsymmetrical functionalized 1,1´-biaryls (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201508419). The reaction weds a quinone monoacetal to a hydroxyaromatic compound with the help of an organic acid catalyst (example shown). The one-step reaction requires no metals and uses inexpensive starting materials. Kürti’s team reports it was able to scale up one example of the reaction to produce 26 g of the biaryl compound—a feat the chemists say shows the reaction is well-suited to syntheses of ligands and catalysts. The researchers believe the reaction’s mechanism most likely involves formation of a mixed acetal followed by a sigmatropic rearrangement. With this reaction chemists will be able to make many different kinds of nonsymmetrical functionalized 1,1´-biaryls, which they can use as catalysts or ligands for known or new reactions, Kürti tells C&EN.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE