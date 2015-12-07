Heptares Adds Two GPCR Partners

Heptares Therapeutics has struck deals with two companies hoping to tap into its G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) expertise. Heptares and Pfizer will work together to develop drugs targeting up to 10 GPCRs, with the biotech earning up to $189 million per target. Pfizer will also take a stake worth $33 million in Heptares’s parent company, Sosei. Separately, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will pay $10 million for the rights to Heptares’s small-molecule antagonists of a GPCR protein called CGRP for the treatment of migraines. Teva says the Heptares molecules will complement its TEV-48125, an anti-CGRP antibody.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter