Indorama Buys Indian Polyester Maker

Thai polyester producer Indorama has agreed to acquire Micro Polypet, an Indian manufacturer of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins used in plastic bottles. Micro Polypet’s plant, 80 km north of the Indian capital of New Delhi, represents 12% of India’s PET production capacity, Indorama says. The plant is closely integrated with an Indian Oil Corp. chemical plant that supplies purified terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, PET’s raw materials.
