Novo Nordisk Strikes Two Antibody Deals

Novo Nordisk is spending $5 million to license Xoma’s XMetA program of allosteric monoclonal antibodies that activate the insulin receptor. Xoma could also receive up to $290 million in milestone payments. Xoma retains rights related to rare diseases, but Novo has an option to license these uses as well. Separately, Novo will pay Ablynx $5.3 million and up to $4.3 million in R&D support over three years to develop Ablynx’s Nanobody line of antibody fragments for an undisclosed disease. Novo has the option to add a second program and pay another $4.3 million. Ablynx could receive milestone payments of up to $194 million per program.
