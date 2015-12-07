Roche Ends Polyphor Antibiotics Pact

Roche has dissolved an antibiotics pact with the Swiss biotech firm Polyphor. The companies joined forces in 2013 to develop POL7080, a macrocycle antibiotic currently in Phase II tests to treat hospital-acquired bacterial infections caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Polyphor says it plans to continue the trials. The partnership was one of the first established by Roche as it reentered the antibiotics field; it has since sealed partnerships with Meiji Seika Pharma, Discuva, and Spero Therapeutics.
