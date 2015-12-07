SABIC To Merge U.S. R&D Sites

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) will end R&D operations at its Pittsfield, Mass., and Exton, Pa., sites and consolidate them at its facility in Selkirk, N.Y. All three are former GE Plastics facilities. SABIC says the process will be completed in 2017 after modifications are made to the Selkirk facility. SABIC wouldn’t detail the impact on jobs, though it says it hopes some employees will relocate or commute to Selkirk. The move will create efficiencies and lead to more collaboration, according to Awadh Al-Maker, executive vice president of SABIC Technology & Innovation.
