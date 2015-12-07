Samsung Invests In Biologics

Samsung BioLogics will spend $730 million to build a biologics facility at its site in Songdo, South Korea. The new plant, the company’s third, will feature 180,000 L of fermentation capacity for mammalian-cell-culture-based biologics. Samsung BioLogics employs 1,000 people and expects its headcount will rise to 1,800 in 2018 when the plant comes on-line. The contract manufacturer is majority-owned by Samsung Electronics and other Samsung firms.
