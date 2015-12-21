Antibiotic Use In Farm Animals Rises

Sales of antibiotics for use in poultry and livestock in the U.S. increased by 22% from 2009 to 2014, and increased by 4% from 2013 to 2014, according to an annual report released this month by FDA. Of those antibiotics, 62% were medically important, including tetracyclines, penicillins, macrolides, sulfas, aminoglycosides, and lincosamides. FDA’s report follows a review, commissioned by the U.K. prime minister, which suggests that higher use of antibiotics drives increased drug resistance, making the drugs less effective in people. The U.K. review predicts that use of antibiotics in farm animals will continue to rise around the world unless new policies are put in place. In emerging economies, such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, such usage is expected to double between 2010 and 2030.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter