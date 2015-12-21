Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Antibiotic Use In Farm Animals Rises

by Britt E. Erickson
December 21, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Antibiotic use in poultry and livestock is increasing, new reports suggest.
Crowded chickens in a large scale production facility.
Credit: Shutterstock
Antibiotic use in poultry and livestock is increasing, new reports suggest.

Sales of antibiotics for use in poultry and livestock in the U.S. increased by 22% from 2009 to 2014, and increased by 4% from 2013 to 2014, according to an annual report released this month by FDA. Of those antibiotics, 62% were medically important, including tetra­cyclines, penicillins, macrolides, sulfas, aminoglycosides, and lincosamides. FDA’s report follows a review, commissioned by the U.K. prime minister, which suggests that higher use of antibiotics drives increased drug resistance, making the drugs less effective in people. The U.K. review predicts that use of antibiotics in farm animals will continue to rise around the world unless new policies are put in place. In emerging economies, such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, such usage is expected to double between 2010 and 2030.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE