Gut-Brain Biotech Kallyope Launches

Microbiome-focused Kallyope has launched with $44 million in funding from investors including Lux Capital, Polaris Partners, and the Column Group. New York City-based Kallyope will use sequencing, genetics, circuit mapping, neural imaging, and bioinformatics to develop drugs and consumer products that target communication between the brain and the gut. The biotech is founded by three Columbia University scientists—Charles Zuker, Tom Maniatis, and Richard Axel—and will be led by Nancy Thornberry, who previously led Merck & Co.’s diabetes research unit.
