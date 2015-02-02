Actavis Acquires Auden Mckenzie

Continuing its acquisition spree, Actavis will pay roughly $460 million to buy Auden Mckenzie, a generic drug firm headquartered in London. By adding about 175 generic and branded products to its portfolio, the deal puts Actavis in the lead in the U.K. generics market. Since 2012, when it merged with Watson Pharmaceuticals, Actavis has been aggressively establishing a position in specialty pharmaceuticals through a series of acquisitions. Subsequent deals included the $5 billion purchase of Warner Chilcott; $25 billion spent on Forest Laboratories; and, most recently, $66 billion paid for Allergan.
