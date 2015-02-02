Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Sasol says low oil prices are forcing it to delay a final decision on its planned gas-to-liquids complex in Lake Charles, La. In October 2014, the company said it would make the final decision on the $14 billion project in two years.

DuPont has formed a joint venture with a ChemChina subsidiary to produce fluoroelastomer gums and precompounds in China. To be called DuPont Haohua Chenguang Fluoromaterials, the venture plans to build a plant in Shanghai to serve automotive, aerospace, and energy customers.

Toray Industries will increase its annual capacity for low-melt polyester staple fiber at its plant in Gumi, South Korea, by 70% to 170,000 metric tons. The firm will also increase capacity at the site for bicomponent fibers made with polyethylene and either polyester or polypropylene.

Novamont, an Italian biochemicals maker, has signed an agreement with Coldiretti, an Italian farming cooperative. Coldiretti will grow a plant called cardoon, and Novamont will use it as a feedstock for bioplastics and short-chain biolubricants.

Sumitomo Chemical and LG Display have licensed technology from New Jersey-based Universal Display for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. Sumitomo’s license covers the manufacture of solution-processed polymer OLED lighting panels. LG’s license covers OLED displays.

Solvay plans to build a new facility in Linne-Herten, the Netherlands, to produce hydrogen peroxide grades used by the pharmaceutical industry for disinfection and decontamination. The plant is set to be completed in July 2015.

A Department of Energy grant of $350,000 will be used by the University of California, Davis, Graduate School of Management and Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories to commercialize lab technologies through a new program called Lab-Corps. Along with the Livermore-based i-GATE Innovation Hub, the partners will help national lab scientists become entrepreneurs and move their technologies into the market.

FDA has banned drug ingredients made at an Ipca Laboratories plant in Ratlam, India, from the U.S. market. Last July, the company had voluntarily suspended shipments from the plant to the U.S. after an FDA inspection uncovered poor manufacturing practices.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay commits to solar energy
Idemitsu to make OLED materials in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese firm uses Invista process

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE