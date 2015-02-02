Northwest Regional Meeting Call For Papers

The call for papers for the 2015 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) of the American Chemical Society has been issued. The meeting will take place on June 21–25 at Idaho State University, in Pocatello.
Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at norm2015.sites.acs.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 25.
NORM 2015 will offer an assortment of scientific and social and networking events, with a focus on chemistry to address future energy needs and other broad scientific problems. On the educational front, the meeting will provide a multitude of offerings in career advancement through the career fair and separate chemical education sessions including sessions for high school teachers. The Idaho State campus is centrally located with access to many venues for outdoor activities, including Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and Craters of the Moon National Monument.
Technical symposia for NORM 2015 include “Analytical Chemistry,” “Bioinformatics,” “Chemical Education,” “Chemometric Developments and Applications,” “Emerging Trends in Actinide and Lanthanide Separations,” “Inorganic Chemistry,” “Interfaces and Electrochemistry for Energy Applications and Beyond,” “Physical Chemistry,” and “Recent Advances in Organic Synthesis.”
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) opens on Feb. 2 for abstracts. Please visit either the symposium website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due on April 13.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter