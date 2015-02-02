Shell Is Planning Iraqi Petrochemicals

Shell has signed an agreement with the Iraqi government to build a petrochemical plant in Iraq. Shell declines to give further details about the project. But published reports, quoting Iraqi Industry Minister Nasser al-Esawi, say the complex, to be built near Basra, would cost $11 billion and have annual petrochemical capacity of 1.8 million metric tons. Although it is oil rich, Iraq has a small petrochemical industry because of wars and United Nations sanctions. Shell recently dropped plans to build an ethylene cracker and ethylene glycol complex in Qatar.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter