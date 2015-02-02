Advertisement

Synthesis

Systematic Synthesis Loads Up Aromatics﻿

Chemists develop a general method for making hexaarylbenzenes and other highly substituted aromatic compounds

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 5
Most Popular in Synthesis

Benzene is the quintessential aromatic molecule and serves as an indispensable building block of pharmaceuticals, plastics, and more. Yet chemists have never gotten around to developing a general approach for substituting benzene with six different aryl groups, meaning that benzene’s structural diversity is far from being exhausted. Kenichiro Itami, Junichiro Yamaguchi, and coworkers of Nagoya University, in Japan, have decided to have a go at filling this void. By taking advantage of the richness of organic synthesis, the researchers created a programmed approach (shown) for preparing hexaarylbenzenes as well as multisubstituted naphthalenes and pyridines (Nat. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2174). The team studied many synthetic methodologies and found that by starting with 3-methoxythiophene and using a combination of C–H activation, cross-coupling, and [4+2] cycloaddition reactions they can systematically prepare multisubstituted aromatics. Although the Nagoya chemists have made a variety of new compounds, they estimate that with the array of substituents at hand, more than 1 billion hexaarylbenzenes are still waiting to be made.

A reaction scheme showing a flexible method for making aromatic molecules.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

