Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Meets With Human Rights Advocates

by Lori Brown
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

CONNECTIONS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Brad Miller
Phillips (from left), Šimonovic´, and ACS staffers Lori Brown and Bradley Miller.
From left: ACS Director-At-Large Dorothy Phillips; Ivan Šimonović, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the United Nations; and ACS staffers Lori Brown and Brad Miller.
Credit: Courtesy of Brad Miller
Phillips (from left), Šimonovic´, and ACS staffers Lori Brown and Bradley Miller.

ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips and staff from the ACS Office of International Activities recently participated in several meetings in New York City related to science and human rights. Phillips serves as the ACS Board of Directors representative for science and human rights.

The stops included a visit with Ivan Šimonović, assistant secretary-general for human rights in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the United Nations. The group also visited Scholars at Risk Network, Physicians for Human Rights, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the Committee of Concerned Scientists.

These visits serve to further solidify these groups’ connections with the ACS Science & Human Rights program, which monitors and protects the rights of scientists. ACS is also a founding member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Science & Human Rights Coalition, which has put together a Primer on Scientific Freedom and Human Rights.

The ACS Office of International Activities offers webinars on human rights issues and has started a new column about human rights in its monthly Global Chemistry newsletter. For more information, visit www.acs.org/scienceandhumanrights.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE