ACS Meets With Human Rights Advocates

ACS Director-at-Large Dorothy Phillips and staff from the ACS Office of International Activities recently participated in several meetings in New York City related to science and human rights. Phillips serves as the ACS Board of Directors representative for science and human rights.
The stops included a visit with Ivan Šimonović, assistant secretary-general for human rights in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the United Nations. The group also visited Scholars at Risk Network, Physicians for Human Rights, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the Committee of Concerned Scientists.
These visits serve to further solidify these groups’ connections with the ACS Science & Human Rights program, which monitors and protects the rights of scientists. ACS is also a founding member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Science & Human Rights Coalition, which has put together a Primer on Scientific Freedom and Human Rights.
The ACS Office of International Activities offers webinars on human rights issues and has started a new column about human rights in its monthly Global Chemistry newsletter. For more information, visit www.acs.org/scienceandhumanrights.
