February 9, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 6

As foodmakers add protein to more of the things we eat, could a switch to plant-based proteins help our health and the planet?

Volume 93 | Issue 6
Food Ingredients

Calling On Plants To Fulfill Protein’s Promise

As foodmakers add protein to more of the things we eat, could a switch to plant-based proteins help our health and the planet?

Periodic Graphics: Aphrodisiacs

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning examines the scientific evidence behind the titillating claims

Cellulose, Kevlar, And Silk Fibers Get A Boost In Performance

Chemical modifications endow textiles with novel combinations of useful properties

  • Business

    BASF Kicks Off Brainstorming Tour

    Chemical giant celebrates its 150th anniversary with events aimed at developing solutions to global  challenges

  • Business

    Victims Of A Trade War

    A tariff dispute with China harms the U.S. chemical industry and the growth of solar energy

  • Environment

    Benefits For Both Health And Climate Shape Debate Over Cuts In Methane Emissions

    White House climate plan highlights methane reductions in oil and natural gas sector

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Nickel Forges Steel Improvements

Small, brittle particles help make steel lighter, stronger, more ductile

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

Job listings

