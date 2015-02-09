ACS Welcomes New Officers

ACS hosted its annual reception for new officers on Jan. 21 in Washington, D.C. ACS governance and key staff members networked with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. Pictured from left are ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis; Immediate Past-President Tom Barton; President Diane Grob Schmidt; President-Elect Donna J. Nelson; Board Chair Pat Confalone; Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs; Thomas M. Connelly Jr., who will succeed Jacobs on Feb. 17; and Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein. In remarks at the reception, Connelly, who recently retired from DuPont as executive vice president and chief innovation officer, said that coming from industry, he has personally experienced the transforming power of chemistry. Schmidt talked about her presidential theme of advocacy, collaboration, and education.
