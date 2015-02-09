Amyris Will Launch Biopharma Business

Biobased chemicals firm Amyris is launching a drug discovery and production business based on its technology for designing microbes for biochemical synthesis. Amyris says the business is an outgrowth of its successful production of the malaria drug precursor artemisinic acid and its experience scaling up biobased chemicals. Customers will receive gene-editing tools, high-throughput screening technology, and industrial-scale fermentation infrastructure. The company says its processes are ideal for making compounds for which a natural source is scarce or chemical synthesis is not cost-effective.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter