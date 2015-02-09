Anellotech Advances In BioAromatics

Anellotech, a Pearl River, N.Y.-based start-up, will collaborate with Johnson Matthey and IFP Energies Nouvelles to develop its catalytic pyrolysis process for making benzene, toluene, and p-xylene from nonfood biomass. British catalyst specialist Johnson Matthey will attempt to optimize catalysts for the process. IFP, a French research organization, will help with hydrodynamic studies, a basic plant design, and preparing for commercialization. Anellotech’s process is based on the work of George W. Huber, now a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
