Arkema Opens A Plant And Closes A Deal

The French chemical maker Arkema has opened a $225 million facility in Kerteh, Malaysia, that will produce the thiochemicals methyl mercaptan and dimethyl disulfide. Arkema will supply methyl mercaptan to an adjacent methionine plant built by South Korea’s CJ CheilJedang. CJ will make the animal feed additive using a new process that combines the mercaptan with a fermented intermediate. Separately, Arkema has completed its $1.7 billion acquisition of the adhesives maker Bostik.
