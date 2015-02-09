Bruker Executive To Head Eppendorf

Thomas Bachmann, president of Bruker Corp.’s nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy unit Bruker BioSpin, will leave the firm at the end of June to become CEO of lab equipment and consumables maker Eppendorf. He will replace Dirk Ehlers, who left the firm in September. Bachmann, currently an Eppendorf board member, joined Bruker almost two years ago from lab automation firm Tecan, where he had been CEO. Bruker says it is searching for Bachmann’s successor.
