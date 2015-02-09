Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

FMC has acquired global rights to an herbicide invented by two Japanese companies, Kumiai Chemical and Ihara Chemical. The three companies joined two years ago to evaluate the product, which appears to overcome the problem of herbicide resistance.

Frutarom, an Israeli flavors and ingredients firm, has acquired Ingredientes Naturales Seleccionados, a Spanish provider of plant extracts used as flavors, colors, and antioxidants, for about $8 million. Frutarom also acquired FoodBlenders, a British maker of spices and seasonings, for about $2.4 million.

Almac will put $7 million into a biocatalysis project with Queens University Belfast, in Northern Ireland. The pharmaceutical services firm says the project will help it provide technology and products for the drug, flavor, and agrochemical sectors.

Sumitomo Chemical has agreed to buy the compound semiconductor materials business of Hitachi Metals. The business produces materials such as gallium nitride substrates and gallium arsenide epitaxial wafers used to build smartphones, light-emitting diodes, and other products.

VWR has acquired National Biochemicals, an Ohio-based manufacturer of biochemicals, molecular biology reagents, and multicompendial chemicals. VWR says the purchase will add to its custom chemical and biochemical manufacturing portfolio.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals has become the first company from Bangladesh allowed to export drugs to the U.S. Last month FDA inspected a Beximco oral-dosage facility in Dhaka. The firm produces active pharmaceutical ingredients as well as generic drugs.

Pfizer has ended a pact with Repligen to develop compounds to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). In 2012,Pfizer paid $5 million to license Repligen’s lead small molecule, RG3039, and follow-on compounds. The patient organization Families of SMA had invested more than $13 million to support the preclinical development of RG3039.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals has shed more than 20% of its workforce. Last month, after disappointing Phase II study results, the South San Francisco-based company ended development of KB001-A, an antibody fragment that treats Pseudomonas infections in people with cystic fibrosis.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Siegfried will buy US API facility from Curia
Resilience acquires AstraZeneca’s Ohio plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European contractors land deals in the U.S.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE