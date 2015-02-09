Daikin Gets Solvay’s Refrigerant Business

Solvay will sell its Frankfurt-based fluorochemical refrigerants and drug propellants business to Japan’s Daikin Industries for an undisclosed sum. Solvay says the sale of the business, which has $60 million in annual sales, will allow it to focus on more specialized fluorochemicals. For its part, Daikin says the deal will solidify its relationships with European carmakers who are seeking new low-global-warming refrigerants for air-conditioning systems.
