Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Weapons

Destruction Of Syria’s Weapons Facilities

by Glenn Hess
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stringer/Reuters/Newscom
A UN chemical weapons expert holding samples from the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus, Syria.
A photo of U.N. chemical weapons expert holds a plastic bag containing samples from the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus.
Credit: Stringer/Reuters/Newscom
A UN chemical weapons expert holding samples from the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus, Syria.

The destruction of the first of Syria’s 12 chemical weapons production and storage facilities has been completed, according to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The United Nations-affiliated group says work continues on the demolition of the 11 other structures, which consist of underground bunkers, tunnels, and hangars. The destruction program is a key part of the elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile, ordered by the UN Security Council in September 2013. In its latest report, OPCW says the project is slated for completion by the end of June. Some 98% of the chemical weapons declared by Syria have now been destroyed. This includes 581.5 metric tons of methyl­phosphonyl difluoride (DF), a chemical used to make the nerve agent sarin, and 19.8 metric tons of liquid sulfur mustard, a blistering agent, which were neutralized last year aboard the U.S. ship MV Cape Ray (C&EN, Aug. 25, 2014, page 21).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Russia destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Arms Effluent Destroyed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE