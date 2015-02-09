Advertisement

Policy

Entrepreneurial Showcase Seeks Start-Ups To Pitch To Investors

by Linda Wang
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
An upcoming entrepreneurship competition, organized by the ACS Entrepreneurial Resources Center (ERC), will provide an opportunity for 15 to 20 start-up companies in pharmaceuticals, biotech, energy and cleantech, materials science, consumer products, and other chemical science fields to pitch their ideas to investors and corporate scouts (C&EN, March 31, 2014, page 41).

Presenting companies are prescreened by an expert panel and have the option of being coached on their pitch. Each company will make a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, and should be available for discussions with interested investors and corporate partners. As a bonus, the best pitch will receive $10,000, and the runner-up will get $5,000. The application deadline is Feb. 15.

ACS members who are part of a company are invited to participate in ERC, and applications are being accepted on a rolling basis. ERC participants receive advisory services, scientific resources, and opportunities to connect with sources of private funding. For more information, visit www.acs.org/erc.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

