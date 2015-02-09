Indian CRO Plans U.S. Laboratory

The Indian contract research organization (CRO) Laurus Labs has launched a U.S. subsidiary, Laurus Synthesis, which will open a process development lab in Woburn, Mass., later this year. According to Stuart E. Needleman, president of the new subsidiary, Laurus Synthesis intends to begin working with Laurus customers in the coming months and to pursue work independently by midyear. Needleman, formerly the president of Aptuit, a U.S. CRO, says Laurus Synthesis will concentrate on process development services. Aptuit holds a 10% stake in Laurus.
