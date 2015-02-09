Inspector General Rips Chemical Safety Board

Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) Chairman Rafael Moure-Eraso and two staff members violated federal law by using private e-mail addresses to conduct official business. That’s the finding of EPA Inspector General (IG) Arthur A. Elkins Jr., whose office oversees CSB. It also is the most recent battle in a years-long war between Elkins and Moure-Eraso over the IG’s oversight responsibilities in investigating whether CSB executives have violated agency employees’ rights. Elkins told the House of Representatives Oversight & Government Reform Committee last week that the use of private e-mail is a problem because those documents are not captured by CSB’s official record-keeping system. Elkins testified that CSB had largely complied with his demands for documents and information, a year after the original request. But CSB had not yet explained how it searched for documents, which would help verify that it had given the IG everything he asked for.
