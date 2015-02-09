Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James L. Kinsey

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

James L. Kinsey, 80, the D. R. Bullard-Welch Foundation Professor of Science Emeritus at Rice University, died on Dec. 20, 2014.

Born in Paris, Texas, Kinsey earned a B.A. in chemistry in 1956 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1959, both at Rice. He was the first doctoral student of Robert F. Curl Jr., who later received the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Kinsey spent one year at Uppsala University, in Sweden, as a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellow, and in 1960 was named a Miller Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 1962, Kinsey was appointed an assistant professor of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he served for 26 years. He was department head from 1977 until 1982. He returned to Rice in 1988 and served as dean of the Wiess School of Natural Sciences for 10 years, leading it through major accomplishments.

Kinsey’s research was focused on chemical dynamics, spectroscopy, lasers, and highly excited molecular states.

He served as chairman of the scientific advisory board of the Welch Foundation from 2006 to 2012. Kinsey received the Department of Energy’s Ernest Orlando Lawrence Award and the American Physical Society’s Earle K. Plyler Prize for Molecular Spectroscopy & Dynamics. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of both the American Physical Society and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. He was a member of ACS from 1977 until 2006.

Kinsey was known for his wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Berma; daughter, Victoria; sons, Samuel and Adam; and three grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Börje Steenberg
Peter G. Arvan
J. Kerry Thomas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE