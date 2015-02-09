Mylan Buys Famy Care, Licenses Lung Drug

Specialty drug company Mylan is shelling out $750 million to buy several female health care businesses from Mumbai-based Famy Care. Famy, a leader in generic oral contraceptives, has been a marketing partner of Mylan since 2008. In a separate deal, Mylan will pay Theravance Biopharma $15 million for access to TD-4208, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Theravance expects to begin Phase III studies on TD-4208, a once-daily nebulized muscarinic antagonist, this year. Mylan is also taking a $30 million stake in the biotech firm.
