Thermo Fisher Buys Bio Supplies Firm

Thermo Fisher Scientific has expanded its involvement in the laboratory supplies business by purchasing Advanced Scientifics for $300 million. With $80 million in annual sales and 380 employees, Advanced Scientifics makes single-use systems for the preparation and processing of biopharmaceuticals. A year ago, Thermo Fisher completed the $13.6 billion acquisition of Life Technologies, which brought with it a hefty laboratory supplies operation.
