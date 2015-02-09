Advertisement

People

William R. Jones

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
William R. Jones, 95, a retired McNeil Laboratories executive, died on Nov. 23, 2014, at his home in Broomall, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, Jones earned a B.S. in chemistry from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (now the University of the Sciences) in 1942 and an M.S. in chemistry from Drexel University in 1954.

Jones served in the Army and Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the Ordnance Corps in 1979.

He joined McNeil Laboratories in 1947 and later became vice president of its control division and a member of its management board before retiring in 1981.He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.

He is remembered as a gentleman of strong will and great warmth.

His wife, Grace, and daughter Eileen Riggin predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters Mary Ellen Jones and Cynthia McGeever and two grandsons.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

