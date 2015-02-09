William R. Jones, 95, a retired McNeil Laboratories executive, died on Nov. 23, 2014, at his home in Broomall, Pa.
Born in Philadelphia, Jones earned a B.S. in chemistry from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (now the University of the Sciences) in 1942 and an M.S. in chemistry from Drexel University in 1954.
Jones served in the Army and Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the Ordnance Corps in 1979.
He joined McNeil Laboratories in 1947 and later became vice president of its control division and a member of its management board before retiring in 1981.
He is remembered as a gentleman of strong will and great warmth.
His wife, Grace, and daughter Eileen Riggin predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters Mary Ellen Jones and Cynthia McGeever and two grandsons.
