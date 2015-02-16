Advertisement

Materials

BASF Launches Chemistry Contests

by Michael McCoy
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
As part of its 150th-anniversary-year celebration, BASF is starting two chemistry-oriented competitions. Globally, it is launching an open-innovation contest targeted at storing energy from renewable sources. Ideas can be submitted until June 2 at a website run by the open-innovation firm NineSigma. The company will award up to five, $114,000 prizes. Separately, BASF is launching a North American competition for teams of Ph.D. students and young researchers aimed at the areas of lightweight materials for food, smart energy, and urban living. Proposals are being accepted until March 18. The top five teams will be awarded $5,000.

[+]Enlarge
A graphic showing the deadlines for BASF’s North American competition.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

