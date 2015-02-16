BASF Launches Chemistry Contests

As part of its 150th-anniversary-year celebration, BASF is starting two chemistry-oriented competitions. Globally, it is launching an open-innovation contest targeted at storing energy from renewable sources. Ideas can be submitted until June 2 at a website run by the open-innovation firm NineSigma. The company will award up to five, $114,000 prizes. Separately, BASF is launching a North American competition for teams of Ph.D. students and young researchers aimed at the areas of lightweight materials for food, smart energy, and urban living. Proposals are being accepted until March 18. The top five teams will be awarded $5,000.
