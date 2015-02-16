Firms Boost Fluorine Chemistry

Navin Fluorine International and Kingchem are expanding their fluorine chemistry manufacturing operations. Navin will invest approximately $16 million in a fivefold increase in capacity, to more than 30 metric tons per year, at its site in Dewas, India. The firm claims the expansion will create the world’s largest SF4 fluorination facility. Kingchem, a U.S. firm with manufacturing in Liaoning, China, will spend $10 million to double its capacity, with additional capabilities in fluorination reagents.
