Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Glenn T. Seaborg Award For Nuclear Chemistry

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Nitsche
[+]Enlarge
Credit: TK
Heino Nitsche, founding director of the Glenn T. Seaborg Center and leader of the Heavy Element Nuclear & Radiochemistry Group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, as well as a chemistry professor at University of California, Berkeley. He died on July 15, 2014.
Credit: TK

Sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology

Heino Nitsche, who died on July 15, 2014, is being honored for the first studies of the chemistry of bohrium and hassium, for the confirmation of element 114, and for studies of actinides in the environment.

Born in Munich in 1949, Nitsche earned a B.Sc. in 1976 and a Ph.D. in 1980, both from the Free University of Berlin. His graduate work generally centered on nuclear chemistry and electrochemistry, in particular the properties of neptunium, according to a 2012 profile of Nitsche in Catalyst, a publication of the University of California, Berkeley, College of Chemistry.

After finishing his Ph.D., Nitsche moved to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) for what was supposed to be a one-year appointment. He stayed for 13 years, working first on the environmental chemistry of actinides and later helping to search for new heavy elements.

In 1993, Nitsche returned to Germany to become the director of the Institute of Radiochemistry at Dresden-Rossendorf Research Center and a professor of radiochemistry at Dresden University of Technology.

But LBNL lured him back in 1998, when he became the founding director of the Glenn T. Seaborg Center and leader of the Heavy Element Nuclear & Radiochemistry Group, as well as a chemistry professor at UC Berkeley. He stayed at LBNL and Berkeley until his death at age 64.

Nitsche “was a big-picture kind of guy,” says Richard Wilson, a chemist at Argonne National Laboratory and one of Nitsche’s former graduate students. “He had broadly scoping research programs. He did nuclear chemistry, radiochemistry, actinide chemistry, and a lot of analytical chemistry as well.”

Nitsche pioneered superheavy element chemistry by working with an international collaboration to create bohrium oxychloride and hassium oxide. Just before he died, he was “giddy” to be in Japan, sitting shifts on a beamline as part of a team that synthesized seaborgium hexacarbonyl, Wilson says.

On the environmental side, “I think one of the achievements that he was particularly proud about was work he did in Germany on the identification of calcium uranyl carbonate species,” Wilson continues. The species is key for uranium transport in groundwater and continues to be studied as an important component of aqueous uranium chemistry.

Nitsche’s research also involved “an imaginative, interdisciplinary program to study radionuclide-bacterial interaction mechanisms involving actinide chemistry, microbiology, and molecular environmental science,” says UC Berkeley chemistry professor Gabor A. Somorjai.

Additionally, Nitsche was passionate about training the next generation of scientists. He was thoughtful about giving his students the advocacy they needed to succeed along with independence and room to fail, Wilson says. Nitsche also rarely spoke at international meetings, instead preferring to have his students present their work, Wilson tells C&EN.

A symposium in Nitsche’s honor will be held by the Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seventh Row Of The Periodic Table Is Now Complete With Addition Of Four Elements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Heino Nitsche
Lester R. Morss

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE