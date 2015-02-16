Japan’s Lintec Licenses Nanotubes

Lintec, a Japanese maker of pressure-sensitive adhesives, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Texas, Dallas, for methods to fabricate carbon nanotube macrostructures—including sheets, yarns, and ribbons. Chemistry professor Ray Baughman, who directs the university’s Alan G. MacDiarmid NanoTech Institute, developed the methods along with colleagues over several years. Lintec’s U.S. arm recently opened its Nano-Science & Technology Center, in Richardson, Texas, to commercialize applications using the nanotube macrostructures.
