Juno Builds Cell Therapy Capacity

Seattle-based Juno Therapeutics is leasing a building in Bothell, Wash., where it plans to install manufacturing capacity to support cell therapies in its pipeline. Juno launched in late 2013 to develop therapies based on chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CART) technology, a type of immunotherapy that reengineers a patient’s own T cells to home in on cancer cells. Expected to be completed in early 2016, the Bothell site will support Juno’s clinical trials for JCAR015, a CART currently in Phase I studies in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter