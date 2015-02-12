Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Raman Technique Helps Surgeons Excise Brain Cancer

Neurosurgery: Handheld Raman probe can detect cancer cells that infiltrate healthy tissue

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

HUNTING CANCER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
A surgeon uses the Raman probe to find cancer cells during brain surgery.
A surgeon uses a Raman probe to find cancer cells in brain tissue.
Credit: Sci. Transl. Med.
A surgeon uses the Raman probe to find cancer cells during brain surgery.

Neurosurgeons need all the help they can get to remove brain cancer tumors. If they leave cancer cells behind, the tumors can regrow. Finding cancer cells can be particularly difficult with infiltrative cancers such as gliomas, which invade surrounding brain tissue.

Raman spectroscopy could help neurosurgeons find those errant cells. A team led by engineer Frédéric Leblond of Montreal Polytechnique and neurosurgeon Kevin Petrecca of McGill University, also in Montreal, has developed a Raman probe that distinguishes between normal and cancer cells. They showed that their method could find previously undetectable cancer cells in the brains of glioma patients (Sci. Transl. Med. 2015, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aaa2384).

“It’s very uncomfortable when you’re performing an operation and are not certain if you are removing all the cancer,” because missing some can impact a patient’s survival, Petrecca says. The Raman probe, he says, allows surgeons to spot cancer cells they might have thought were normal.

To use the tool, a surgeon simply holds a fiber-optic probe in contact with the brain tissue to collect a Raman spectrum. The researchers use an algorithm that statistically analyzes the data to differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells.

“Our algorithm doesn’t use just one peak,” Petrecca says. “It covers the entire spectrum using a machine-learning algorithm to classify different tissue types.” What they know at this point is that spectra of cancer cells have more intense peaks in certain spectral regions associated with lipids, nucleic acids, and proteins.

During surgeries on 17 glioma patients, the researchers used the Raman probe in conjunction with magnetic resonance imaging, a conventional method surgeons use to find the borders of brain tumors. “We show that we can detect cancer cells at least 1.5 cm beyond the abnormal signals detected by MRI, for both low- and high-grade gliomas,” Petrecca says.

Other researchers have tested similar Raman methods in animals and biopsy samples from patients, but these are some of the first data collected during surgery.

The work “represents an important step in bringing Raman spectroscopy into medical practice,” says Ji-Xin Cheng, a biomedical engineer at Purdue University who is also developing medical applications of spectroscopy. Unlike other medical imaging techniques, Raman provides information on molecules, which could allow for faster characterization of tissue types.

Henry Brem, a neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins University, says the work “represents an important new tool in neuro-oncology that can lead to safer and more effective neurosurgery.”

Petrecca says the next step is to run clinical trials to demonstrate that the Raman technique can improve surgery outcomes. He and his collaborators plan to start such a trial soon.

3-D rendering of brain showing region with cancer detected by MRI in yellow and red. Raman measurements were made at the spots marked by white dots, some of which are outside the region detected by MRI. Cells in the inset are from stained histology section removed during surgery.
Credit: Lab for Radiological Optics/Montreal Polytechnique and Montreal Neurological Institute
Raman finds infiltrative cancer cells outside the tumor region defined by magnetic resonance imaging (yellow and red in this rendering). Spots where Raman spectra were acquired are marked with white dots. The cells in the expanded view are from stained tissue removed during surgery.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoprobes spot brain cancer from a blood draw
Fujifilm develops new imaging technology for cancer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optical Method Maps Brain Tumor Borders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE