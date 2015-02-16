Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Salute To Chauvin And Djerassi

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

INTELLECTUAL POLYGAMIST
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bibiana Campos Seijo
A signed copy of Carl Djerassi’s play, “Chemistry in Theatre—Insufficiency, Phallacy or Both”
Picture of a signed copy of Chemistry in Theatre.
Credit: Bibiana Campos Seijo
A signed copy of Carl Djerassi’s play, “Chemistry in Theatre—Insufficiency, Phallacy or Both”

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for the chemical sciences. Pfizer acquired generics maker Hospira in a $17 billion deal. W.R. Grace announced that the organization is planning to split into two companies “that will benefit from improved strategic focus, simplified operating structures, and more efficient capital allocation.” Trian continues to press for seats on DuPont’s board and started a public relations campaign to appeal to dissatisfied shareholders. And Congress passed a controversial bill approving construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Amid all this came the news that we have lost two “greats”: Yves Chauvin, 84, died on Jan. 28, and Carl Djerassi on Jan. 30 at age 91. This is my tribute to them.

Chauvin (I wonder if he is in any way related to Nicolas Chauvin, the French soldier after whom the term “chauvinism” was coined) was a pioneer in organometallics and received the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He shared it with Robert H. Grubbs and Richard R. Schrock, for work on elucidating the mechanism of olefin metathesis. I never had the pleasure of meeting him personally, but I find some of the comments he made interesting nonetheless. For example, he made this statement about the reasons he chose to study chemistry after admitting to not being a good student on the subject: “I chose chemistry rather by chance, because I firmly believed that you can become passionately involved in your work whatever it is.”

This is both refreshing in its honesty and inspirational. Many an undergraduate or secondary school student will read that and think: “Okay, this man was a Nobel Prize winner in chemistry, he wasn’t good at it to start with but it became a passion, and he achieved the highest possible honor. I could do that.” It teaches aspiring chemists that passion can be developed as one delves deeper into the science and that the thirst for knowledge, once you commit yourself to a subject, really sucks you in.

In relation to the Nobel Prize, when Djerassi died two days later, there were myriad obituaries, many commenting on and lamenting the fact that he had not received the award they believed he deserved. An example that summarizes the conversations on Twitter came courtesy of @SellaTheChemist: “As chemists go, this one changed more lives and more profoundly than most.” His invention went beyond being an outstanding scientific discovery and changed the very fabric of society. Djerassi was an accomplished organic chemist who by age 30 had developed a practical synthesis of the steroid norethindrone, the basis for the first oral contraceptive. In the last two decades of his life, Djerassi turned his energies to writing, building on chemistry themes.

I corresponded with Djerassi on several occasions, but I only met him once. It happened at a reading of his play “Chemistry in Theatre—Insufficiency, Phallacy or Both” at Cambridge University in the summer of 2012, for which he had sent me a personal invitation. I got there early, and he was at the front of the room patiently waiting for people to assemble. The room was quiet—I think we were all in awe—so I took the opportunity to introduce myself and ask him to sign a copy of the play I had just purchased. He was delightful. We talked for a few minutes, and to my surprise, he signed a dedication in my native language, Spanish.

Months later, I had news again from him when one of his latest plays, “Foreplay,” opened in London. He invited me to go as his guest and, always the journalist, I had arranged to bring a camera to record an interview on the stage prior to the doors opening. Unfortunately, the interview never happened because two days before the date we had agreed upon, he told me he had to leave for Vienna for medical reasons.

More recently, he got in touch to let me know about his latest autobiography, and I was lucky to have access to the manuscript weeks before it was published in October last year. C&EN published a review of it by Jeffrey I. Seeman (Oct. 20, 2014, page 38).

So as weeks go, the past two or three have been eventful and busy but also sad because of the loss of these two great figures of the chemical sciences. They’ll be missed.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Remembering the Nobel laureates we lost in 2016
Cryptands’ discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Nobel Laureate Yves Chauvin Dies At 84

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE