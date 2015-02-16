Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Taking Snapshots As Nerve Cells Fire

Engineered protein allows researchers to spot neurons that turn on when animals respond to their environment

by Michael Torrice
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eric Schreiter
Using an engineered protein sensor, researchers mapped active (magenta) and inactive (green) parts of a zebrafish’s brain when the animal was swimming.
Micrograph of a zebrafish brain containing a genetically encoded sensor that indicates which neurons are active (magenta).
Credit: Eric Schreiter
Using an engineered protein sensor, researchers mapped active (magenta) and inactive (green) parts of a zebrafish’s brain when the animal was swimming.

A new fluorescent protein highlights active nerve cells across the brains of animals, allowing researchers to look for neural circuits that process environmental cues or control certain behaviors (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.1260922). Eric R. Schreiter of the Janelia Farm Research Campus and colleagues developed the protein so that it senses spikes in calcium ion concentration inside cells, a sign that a neuron has just fired. The protein initially glows green. But the fluorescence can permanently switch to red if the protein binds Ca2+ and is hit with violet light. The combination of the two events creates an irreversible structural change that modifies the protein’s fluorescence. This allows the team to use a flash of light to instantly label active neurons in an animal’s brain at a specific moment during an experiment. Then the researchers can look at the brain under a microscope and measure the levels of green and red fluorescence to map out areas of low and high activity. By incorporating the protein’s gene into the brains of fruit flies, the researchers could pinpoint cellular circuits that turn on when the insects encounter certain odor molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plants signal danger through nervelike process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plants signal danger through nervelike process
Peering into the minds of small mammals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE