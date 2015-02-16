Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Understanding Tooth Enamel’s Hardness

Researchers discover how the noncrystalline components of enamel help keep the material hard and corrosion resistant

by Sarah Everts
February 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Trace amounts of iron in beavers’ tooth enamel confer hardness, acid resistance, and a dark stain.
A Beaver skeleton.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Trace amounts of iron in beavers’ tooth enamel confer hardness, acid resistance, and a dark stain.

Tooth enamel has a tough job. Surrounded by hostile mouth bacteria that produce corrosive acid, enamel must withstand the wear and tear of grinding food. Scientists have known that well-ordered crystalline hydroxyapatite nanowires help enamel resist cracking and form the bulk of the material. But a new study suggests how amorphous components—present in only small amounts—can deliver significant hardness and corrosion resistance to enamel (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.1258950). Northwestern University’s Derk Joester and colleagues used a potpourri of physical techniques to peer at the complex structure of pearly rabbit, mouse, and rat enamel as well as stained beaver enamel, which is harder and more resistant to acid attack. They found that the amorphous parts of normal enamel are composed primarily of magnesium-substituted amorphous calcium phosphate (Mg-ACP). Beaver teeth get their added hardness and their stain from the replacement of Mg-ACP with iron-containing mineral and phosphates. This study may eventually lead to enamel-strengthening strategies that prevent or minimize cavities, the authors note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE